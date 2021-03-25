COVID-19 vaccine available to those 40+ in KY on Monday. 107 more deaths identified.

Starting Monday, people ages 40 and older will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Thursday, as he announced 726 new cases of the virus, along with 107 more virus-related deaths.

The announcement to expand vaccine eligibility comes days after the state opened eligibility to people ages 50 and older. “We’re trying to thread this needle just right and make sure we don’t open to people too quickly,” the governor said in a live update. By April 12, anyone over the age of 16 will become eligible for a dose in the commonwealth.

Many of the coronavirus-related deaths Beshear announced Thursday were from December, January and February, including 88 deaths discovered through a statewide audit of all COVID-19 deaths dating back to October. In the last five months, at least 750 people died from coronavirus without it being reported to the state by local health departments, bringing the overall death toll to 5,970. Beshear has said this death audit likely won’t be the last.

The statewide positivity rate is 2.92 percent.

More than 36 percent of eligible adults in Kentucky have received at least their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Beshear said, as he announced three new immunization sites in Paintsville, Liberty and Greensburg. As the state continues its trek to inoculate as many people as possible as quickly as possible, which is driving down the number of new coronavirus infections, Beshear said he has no plans to rescind the state’s mask mandate in the near future.

Kentucky has a total of 573 vaccination sites. That saturation has caused many places to have more openings that aren’t being filled. Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack asked people not to shop for a specific vaccine, such as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson, but to take the dose that is immediately available to them.

“It’s a really good sign that we’re seeing a lot of demand for Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Beshear said. “But waiting for it would be a mistake. It’s a mistake for you personally and it holds us back as a state in getting us where we need to go.”

Immunization sites with several openings include Kentucky Dam Village and Convention Center, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital — call 844-675-3390 — and the Pikeville Medical Center. To check for openings at other sites, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov and click on “current vaccine openings.”

While the state has largely stemmed spread of the disease among vulnerable populations in congregate settings, like long-term care facilities — there were no new cases among nursing home residents Thursday, and only nine among staff — vaccinations are only just beginning in prisons. The state began last week administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to some prisoners ages 70 and older. Beshear said there is a vaccination plan for the state’s more than 18,000 inmates, but he did not provide specifics, just that the “process is underway.”

“We are still not at a point to announce or schedule in-person visits,” for inmates’ friends and family, he said.

KY gets federal funding for 25 health centers

Twenty-five community health and primary care centers across Kentucky are slated to get a significant federal funding boost next month to expand services to vulnerable and under-served populations, the U.S. Department for Health and Human announced Thursday.

Health centers from Beattyville, Hazard, McKee and Prestonsburg, to Bowling Green, Owenton, Vanceburg and Lexington will share $96,748,500 in American Rescue Plan funding to support expanded vaccination and testing options for “hard-hit populations,” as well as “deliver needed preventative and primary care health services to those at higher risk for COVID-19,” according to an HHS statement.

The Health Resources and Services Administration will dole out the funding in April. More than 91 percent of HRSA-funded health center patients are people or families living at or below the 200% federal poverty line, and close to 63 percent are racial minorities, according to HHS.

This story will be updated.