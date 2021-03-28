For eleventh straight week, Kentucky sees decrease in new COVID-19 cases

For the eleventh week in a row, Kentucky saw a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday.

There were 361 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday and eight deaths, according to Beshear’s office. The positivity rate as of Sunday was 2.88 percent.

Also as of Sunday, 381 people in Kentucky were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 96 in intensive care units and 39 on ventilators, according to the update.

Since the outbreak began, 6,031 people in Kentucky have died from COVID-19, according to Beshear’s office.