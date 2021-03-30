Coronavirus
UK expands vaccine locations across Kentucky. Here’s where you can sign up.
Across the state, the University of Kentucky is expanding where Kentuckians can get free COVID-19 vaccines and testing.
At 11 different partner locations — nine of which are college campuses — community members can sign up for a vaccine or testing appointment, UK said in a release Tuesday. Outside of the college campuses, Kentuckians can also schedule appointments at the Toyota campus in Georgetown and at Keeneland. So far UK staff and volunteers have been administering the vaccine daily to thousands beneath the stands of Kroger Field.
“This university serves the entire Commonwealth,” said Joe Monroe, chief of the UK Police Department, in a statement. “On average, we administer 4,000 vaccines per day at our Kroger Field COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, but we hope to more than double that number with these additional locations.”
You can schedule a vaccine appointment at Kroger Field at this link: https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/covid-19/vaccine
Below are the new expansion locations, where appointments can be scheduled by following the link. Check the links often as new dates and times are added regularly. All community members can use the locations, including those on college campuses.
- Bellarmine University; Frazier Hall, 2001 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205; https://communityvaccine.as.me/bellarmineuniversity
- Berea College; 313 N Main Street, Berea, KY 40404; https://communityvaccine.as.me/bereacollege
- Centre College; Norton Center for the Arts, 300 S. College St, Danville, KY 40422; https://communityvaccine.as.me/centrecollege
- Eastern Kentucky University; Perkins Building, 4436 Kit Carson Drive. Richmond, KY 40475; https://communityvaccine.as.me/easternkentuckyuniversity
- Georgetown College; George H.W. Bush Recreation Center, 400 East College St., Georgetown, KY 40324; https://communityvaccine.as.me/georgetowncollege
- Keeneland; Keeneland Entertainment Center and Keene Barn, 3415 Entertainment Court, Lexington, KY 40510; https://communityvaccine.as.me/keeneland
- Kentucky State University; William Exum Center, 101 University Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601; https://communityvaccine.as.me/kentuckystateuniversity
- Spalding University; 812 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY, 40203; https://communityvaccine.as.me/spaldinguniversity
- Sullivan University; 3101 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40205; https://communityvaccine.as.me/sullivanuniversity
- Toyota Campus; TMMK Fitness - 1001 Cherry Blossom Way, Georgetown, KY 40324; https://communityvaccine.as.me/toyota
- Western Kentucky University; Diddle Arena, 1605 Avenue of Champions, Bowling Green, KY 42101; https://communityvaccine.as.me/westernkentuckyuniversity
Comments