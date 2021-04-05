‘We need to be vigilant.’ KY COVID numbers plateau after 11 weeks of declines.

People receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a Lexington-Fayette County Health Department vaccination clinic at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

After 11 weeks of consecutive decline, Kentucky’s rate of new COVID-19 cases has plateaued, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, as he announced 409 new cases and 22 virus-related deaths.

“It is not good news if we are no longer declining,” Beshear said, noting that a fourth wave of infections is “absolutely possible. We need to be vigilant. We need to be a little bit concerned.”

Of the new case tally, 299 cases were from Sunday and 110 are from Monday. Monday’s daily increase is especially low because of lab closures over the Easter weekend, Beshear said.

Starting Monday, anyone age 16 and older in Kentucky is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. State and local officials are urging people not to dawdle in signing up, as neighboring states are seeing rising numbers of coronavirus cases and there is no shortage of available doses in the commonwealth.

“Now more than ever it is absolutely critical that we get everyone, especially our young people who now qualify, vaccinated,” Beshear said in a live update. “We are so close to fully protecting one another.”

At least 1,437,557 people in Kentucky have received their initial dose of a vaccine — 104,913 of whom got their dose last week. Statewide, 41 percent of the people over the age of 16 are immunized, and in Lexington, nearly 28 percent of the population is fully inoculated. Visit vaccine.ky.gov for more information about locations.

While demand for vaccine in Kentucky so far this year has remained high, that may be starting to wane. There are thousands of available appointments at Kentucky’s nearly 600 vaccination sites, the governor said. For instance, Kentucky Horse Park has close to 1,800 openings over the next week.

“We are already concerned that we may have a little slowing in demand,” Beshear said. “We really need you to get the vaccine.”

Of the 22 deaths announced Monday, 13 are from the state’s ongoing audit of all coronavirus deaths, after Beshear’s office discovered that hundreds of deaths had gone uncounted late last year, when new cases were surging.

Throughout the pandemic, the Beshear administration has been slow in reporting COVID-19 deaths. Between a system put in place to double-check and make sure every death that’s counted was truly caused by COVID-19 and death totals that overwhelmed local health departments this winter, Beshear has continued announcing deaths at a clip that made it appear that even as cases were dropping, deaths were remaining steady.

According to records obtained by the Herald-Leader, deaths have been dropping since December. As of April 2, there were 148 deaths in the month of March, the third lowest of the pandemic after June and March 2020.

The people who were the most vulnerable to COVID-19 were some of the first to get the vaccine which means that even if Kentucky were to see an increase in cases like other states have been experiencing, it’s possible that deaths and hospitalizations wouldn’t be as high as they were in previous surges.

And deaths were high during those surges. The deadliest week of the pandemic was the week of December 20 through December 26, when 367 Kentuckians died of COVID-19. The deadliest day so far was December 23, when 68 Kentuckians died.

Still, the death totals could increase in January, February and March — last week Beshear was still announcing deaths from as far back as November.

This story will be updated.