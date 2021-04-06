Lexington sets up ‘pilot’ drive-through clinic for COVID-19 vaccines. More could come

Lexington was scheduled to host a “pilot” drive-through vaccination clinic at Bluegrass Community and Technical College Tuesday evening.

The drive-through clinic was described as a small test run, which could lead to additional clinics in the future, according to Dr. Luke Murray, the director of COVID-19 operations at Wild Health. Wild Health has partnered with the city to run the clinic, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and open to all Kentucky residents 16 and older.

“We are doing this as a pilot to try something new because we haven’t done it,” Murray said of the drive-through clinic.

Wild Health, a Lexington-based company that previously focused on coronavirus testing, got access to vaccine doses a couple of weeks ago and has since started operating clinics with partners around Kentucky. Tuesday’s clinic was going to be the first one Wild Health has done in partnership with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

The drive-through vaccination clinic is not typically the most efficient way to operate, Murray said.

“They are slower per person” compared to a clinic that is operated indoors, Murray said. The staff running the clinic will be continuously looking for ways to improve the process, he said.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department previously hosted a drive-through vaccination clinic at Consolidated Baptist Church, but the health department’s weekly vaccine clinics have since moved inside. Officials said they found they were more efficient by running the clinic inside the church’s gym.

Despite efficiency concerns, officials in other states have used drive-through clinics. A drive-through clinic in Charlotte at the end of March vaccinated 600 people, a clinic in Omaha was aiming to vaccinate 800 people per week and a clinic in northern Ohio was hoping to vaccinate as many as 1,200 people per week.

Wild Health has worked with its partners to try to optimize vaccination clinics, so the city and company may do additional clinics even if the drive-through option isn’t the best method, Murray said.

The pilot clinic Tuesday was going to administer 60 or fewer doses, Murray said. The vaccine was from Pfizer, according to Wild Health’s website, meaning recipients would need to come back for a second shot. Mayor Linda Gorton was optimistic about the clinic.

“We are excited to offer Lexington’s only drive-thru vaccination and testing option with Wild Health,” Gorton said in a tweet Monday.

There were still appointments open Tuesday afternoon, according to Wild Health’s website. Appointments could be scheduled by going to communityvaccine.as.me/BCTC.

Wild Health has either scheduled or already conducted eight vaccination sites in Lexington, including clinics done in partnership with the University of Kentucky and some private companies around the city.

Wild Health also had clinics set up with colleges, universities and companies around the state, including Western Kentucky University, Bellarmine University, Georgetown College and Toyota, among others. The relatively new vaccine provider is hoping to keep expanding.

“It is our hope that we have long-term running clinics at multiple sites in the near future,” he said.

Information on Lexington vaccine clinics run by Wild Health and others is available at lexington.ky.gov/vaccines. Those interested in partnering with Wild Health for a vaccine clinic were asked to visit kyvax.com/request.