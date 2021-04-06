344 new Kentucky coronavirus cases and 13 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 344 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Tuesday and 13 additional virus-related deaths.

The low tally of new cases is due in part to lab closures over the holiday weekend, Beshear said on Monday.

Six of the deaths reported Tuesday are from the state’s ongoing coronavirus death audit. In the last month, state officials have so far determined that close to 700 people died from the virus since the fall, but they are only now being counted as official coronavirus deaths. Overall, Kentucky has confirmed a total of 6,184 deaths and 429,841 cases.

At least 1,438,557 people across the commonwealth have gotten their initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible for a shot in the state. Visit vaccine.ky.gov for more details and vaccinemap.ky.gov for a full list of the state’s roughly 600 vaccination sites.

Beshear urged people who haven’t yet gotten their dose to sign up this week.

“If you’ve already been vaccinated, reach out to one friend or family member who is still trying to get signed up and see if you can help them,” he said. “This is an all-hands-on-deck effort.”

The positivity rate is 2.89 percent. There are 376 people hospitalized with the virus (an increase of 23 people from Monday). Of those, 116 are in intensive care (19 more) and 57 are on a ventilator (up 11).