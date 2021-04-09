744 new KY coronavirus cases and 9 deaths. Thousands of vaccine appointments open.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 744 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday, as well as nine more virus-related deaths.

Five of Friday’s deaths are from the state’s coronavirus death audit, which continues to yield previously uncounted deaths from last year attributable to the virus. At least 6,223 people have died in Kentucky from COVID-19, and 432,220 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

At least 1,533,620 Kentuckians have received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine — more than 23,620 of whom got their shot in the last day. As Beshear said on Thursday, there are tens of thousands of openings at vaccination sites across the commonwealth, including at the University of Kentucky’s site inside Kroger Field and the Kentucky Horse Park. For a full list of more than 500 locations, visit vaccine.ky.gov.

The positivity rate dropped slightly to 2.79 percent. There are 382 hospitalized with coronavirus (five more than Thursday), and of those patients, 106 are in intensive care (four more), and 60 are on a ventilator (seven more).