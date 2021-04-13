University of Kentucky to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines after federal recommendation

The University of Kentucky says it will temporarily stop giving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to students, following recommendations from federal health agencies Tuesday morning.

“In an abundance of caution, the University of Kentucky will temporarily pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Gatton Student Center site, following recommendations this morning by the federal government,” UK said in a statement. The university and its affiliate locations will continue to dole out the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

In a joint statement Tuesday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked states to immediately pause their rollouts of the single-dose vaccine, after six women developed serious blood clotting within roughly two weeks of getting their dose.

Close to seven million people nationwide have received this vaccine, and CDC officials warned, “Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.”

It was not immediately clear how many Johnson & Johnson doses Kentucky has administered. Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to address this federal recommendation later this morning.

Lexington homeless shelter pausing Johnson & Johnson use

Kentucky, like many states, has used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to immunize more vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations. State officials have relied on the single-dose vaccine to immunize people housed in Kentucky’s jails and prisons, rural Kentuckians who lack reliable transportation, as well as people experiencing homelessness.

Ginny Ramsey, the director at the Catholic Action Center in Lexington, said the center was pausing its COVID-19 vaccination scheduled for Thursday. The center provides a homeless shelter and only had 11 current residents left to vaccinate.

“We were excited to be able to offer the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine) because it provided the complete coverage in one injection instead of trying to track people down four weeks later,” Ramsey said.

She said the Catholic Action Center was waiting for further guidance from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department before determining what would happen next, but the Thursday clinic was definitely “on pause.”

The Catholic Action Center had the Pfizer vaccine when it started doing clinics in January. It also had Moderna before eventually switching to Johnson & Johnson.

“I pray that they’re able to restart it because a single dose is so important for our population and for a lot of people,” she said.

Ramsey added she was happy that federal agencies were being transparent about the potential issues with the vaccine. She said more than 100 people had been vaccinated at the Catholic Action Center and none suffered significant long-term side effects.

