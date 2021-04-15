Lexington health department cancels Friday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has canceled its Friday vaccination clinic to administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following the statewide halt on use of the single-dose vaccine.

The vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, April 16 at Consolidated Baptist Church “has been canceled following the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and [U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s] review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” the health department said Thursday morning.

The health department began using the single-dose vaccine in its weekly clinics last week, before which it had administered the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Anyone scheduled to get their second dose of Moderna should keep their appointment.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday decided to pause on the statewide rollout of the single-dose vaccine at the recommendation of the CDC and FDA after six women in other states developed serious blood clotting after getting their shot. More than 7.5 million people across the country have received this vaccine.

On Wednesday, a panel of expert advisers convened by the CDC to assess the full scope of the possible link between the vaccine and blood clotting said they needed more time before the vaccine is re-released.

To sign up for a vaccine in Lexington, visit lexingtonky.gov/vaccines.