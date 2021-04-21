‘This virus isn’t going away on its own.’ 785 new KY coronavirus cases and 13 deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 785 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 438,927.

He also announced 13 more deaths from coronavirus — six of which are from the state’s ongoing audit, searching for previously uncounted COVID-19 deaths across Kentucky.

Though the state’s week-over-week rate of new infections remains plateaued, cases are down 16.5% from this time last week. The positivity rate fell slightly from Tuesday, to 3.39%.

“As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own. We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19,” Beshear said in a written news release. “But we have the power to defeat this pandemic now, and the way we can do that is by choosing to get vaccinated.”

The governor is trying to persuade Kentuckians to get their dose by dangling a carrot: once 2.5 million people are at least partially vaccinated, Beshear has said, the state will rescind most coronavirus restrictions for most businesses and venues serving up to 1,000 people.

But this incentive isn’t speeding up the pace of vaccinations. In fact, the immunization rate has slowed, even though Kentucky has a surplus of vaccine — on Monday, a day before close to 150,000 doses were slated to arrive, the state had 400,000 unclaimed doses

Kentucky reported its highest number of people vaccinated in a week — 172,018 — between March 16 and March 22 and the totals have fallen since. Between April 13 and April 19, 106,733 people were vaccinated. Since Sunday, 22,021 people have gotten their first shot.

A total of 1,682,774 people have at least received their first dose. Everyone age 16 and older across the commonwealth is eligible for the vaccine and can get one at more than 530 locations. Visit vaccinemap.ky.gov for the full list of vaccination sites.

Hospitalizations remain plateaued. On Wednesday, 417 were in the hospital with COVID-19, 113 were in intensive care and 52 were on a ventilator.