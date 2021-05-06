COVID-19 capacity restrictions lifting to 75% at most Kentucky businesses on May 28

Indoor and outdoor businesses in Kentucky serving fewer than 1,000 people can increase capacity to 75% at the end of the month, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, as he announced 655 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths.

Capacity restrictions right now for these businesses are at 60%. Beshear also said people gathering indoors “for private gatherings and for business” no longer have to wear a mask, as long as “100% are fully vaccinated.” That change goes into effect immediately.

Additionally, for businesses and events serving more than 1,000 people outdoors, Beshear increased their operating capacity from 50% to 60%. Both capacity increases go into effect May 28. Beshear said he expects the state will have no coronavirus capacity restrictions by July.

“We are getting so close,” he said. “If you can just give me a little patience, we’re coming up to a time where we can get fully out of this.”

Previously, Beshear had said he will not fully relax restrictions until 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least one shot. On Thursday, he changed his tack: “I don’t know when we’ll reach the mark, but we’ll certainly lift capacity restrictions this summer,” he said. Even when restrictions are fully lifted, “we’ll still be looking [for] those additional opportunities for people to get vaccinated.”

The state Republican Party earlier on Thursday joined Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and formally called on Beshear to set a date to fully reopen Kentucky. Up until Thursday, the governor has said he won’t fully relax coronavirus restrictions on businesses serving fewer than 1,000 people until 2.5 million Kentuckians are at least partially vaccinated, though he has incrementally relaxed some. Fully vaccinated Kentuckians no longer have to wear masks outdoors in crowds of others, for instance.

“While other states in our region plan to fully reopen — including those with both Democrat and Republican governors — Gov. Beshear once again is leaving Kentucky behind the curve when it comes to advocating for small businesses that have been hit hard by [his] executive overreach and unilateral dictates,” the state GOP said in a statement.

Beshear rebuffed that characterization on Thursday, saying he has been increasingly easing restrictions, just not all at once.

“Obviously I’ve been talking about this 2.5 million goal,” he said. “For seven straight press conferences I have said, yes, we will be easing restrictions as we move toward that goal.”

To buttress his point that the economy is open, Beshear said preliminary data shows the state “logged record-breaking gains in sales and motor vehicle usage taxes” during the month of April — “an all-time monthly high.”

The $486.5 million in sales tax recorded in April “aren’t just the best since the pandemic started, they were the best we have ever seen,” Beshear said. “Anyone who suggests our economy is not open, we just had the best sales tax month . . . in our history.”

By Thursday, 1,855,111 residents of the commonwealth had received at least their first dose. Fifty-two percent of people 16 and older statewide have gotten the vaccine. Nearly 60% of people 50-64 years old are vaccinated, as are 43% of people 40-49. Less than a third of people 18-39 are vaccinated. “We need to do better there,” Beshear said.

The coronavirus positivity rate is 3.51%.

This story will be updated.