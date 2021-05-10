Get COVID-19 shot, get ‘shot at $225,000.’ KY Lottery offers ticket as vaccine incentive.

The COVID-19 vaccine, designed to shield you from the deadly virus, may also make you richer.

Kentucky Lottery is offering an incentive program to promote the inoculation as vaccinations wane across the state.

Those 18 year of age or older who get a first or second COVID-19 vaccination at more than 170 Kroger and WalMart locations across the state will receive a coupon for a free Cash Ball 225 ticket. Each ticket usually costs $1.

The top prize in the nightly Cash Ball 225 game is $225,000.

Lottery officials held news conferences Monday to announce the program. They said the Kentucky Lottery Corp. is making coupons available for 225,000 free Kentucky Cash Ball tickets.

“We hope that by literally injecting a little fun into the process, more people will get vaccinated,” said Kentucky Lottery President and chief executive officer Mary Harville.

“This is good for Kentucky’s businesses, it’s good for the Kentucky Lottery, and it’s good for Kentucky college students counting on us through the scholarship and grant programs funded by our proceeds.”

Gov. Andy Beshear, who has been ringing the alarm for weeks to get vaccinated, said, “I hope this shot at $225,000 will be the incentive needed for more Kentuckians to get a vaccine.

“Helping keep our Kentucky communities safe and a free chance at winning hundreds of thousands of dollars is a win-win for everyone involved. ”

The Lottery incentive program is in effect at all Kentucky Kroger locations that have either a pharmacy or Little Clinic and at all Kentucky Walmart locations that sell lottery tickets.

When people 18 and older go to one of these locations to the COVID-19 vaccine, they will get a coupon for a free Cash Ball 225 Lottery ticket while supplies last.

The offer is good through next Friday, May 21, or until the 225,000 tickets run out.

Coupons can be redeemed at any Kentucky Lottery retailer between now and June 1.

Kroger says it has vaccinated more than 200,000 Kentuckians so far during the pandemic.

The Kentucky Lottery has raised over $5.8 billion for the state since 1989. Lottery dividends pay for college scholarships, grants and education programs.

Several Kentucky other Kentucky businesses have announced incentives to promote the vaccine.