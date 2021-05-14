Trader Joe’s becomes first major store to not require face masks for vaccinated people

A person waits to enter a Trader Joe’s grocery store, as a shopper leaves in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) AP

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear face masks at Trader Joe’s, the grocery store chain announced Friday.

Trader Joe’s became the first major retailer to update its guidance to allow vaccinated customers to go unmasked in their stores. The change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” with some exceptions including while traveling on planes, buses and trains.

The grocery store chain said on its website it encourages customers to follow health officials’ guidance, “including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping.”

Employees at Trader Joe’s will still be required to wear masks, CNN Business reported.

The grocery chain still has other COVID-19 safety measures in place, such as plexiglass barriers at checkout stands, wellness checks for employees and the encouragement of social distancing.

Target, Walmart and Kroger are among the major retailers still requiring masks for all customers, including those vaccinated. Other retailers said they will review the CDC’s recent guidance and reevaluate.