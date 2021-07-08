COVID-19 on the rise again in Kentucky after months of decline

Stephen Stack, Kentucky Department of Public Health commissioner, speaks during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

The number of new COVID-19 cases and the statewide positivity rate are again on the rise in Kentucky after two months of consecutive decline, the public health commissioner said Thursday.

“We had eight consecutive weeks of decreasing cases in Kentucky that was interrupted last week by an increase,” Dr. Steven Stack said during the governor’s weekly news conference. From June 20-26, 1,199 cases of coronavirus were confirmed across the state. The next week, June 27-July 3, 1,321 cases were reported.

Though the increase was just over 100 cases, the rate of people testing positive — a metric that Stack often refers to as a leading indicator of community spread — has also risen by more than 1% since June 26. On Thursday, the positivity rate was 2.87%, up from 1.83% in late June.

“I think those are real increases,” Stack said.

Roughly half the population in Kentucky is at least partially vaccinated — a little over 2.2 million people. Those who are unvaccinated continue to drive the state’s new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“You can’t take this virus casually,” Stack said. “We have to stop allowing so many opportunities for the virus to multiply and propagate.”

The state has so far confirmed 26 cases of the more contagious Delta variant circulating in the United States, but Gov. Andy Beshear said that amount is likely a drastic undercount. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the Delta strain of coronavirus has accounted for more than half of all new cases in the last few weeks. Its prevalence in Kentucky is likely similar and will only keep growing, Stack said.

Even though the rising positivity rate and number of cases may portend a shift in the state’s infection curve, Beshear said the state’s guidance on masking remains unchanged; recommending that vaccinated people masks again, even indoors, is “premature right now,” he said, since vaccination is overwhelmingly effective at thwarting serious infection, even from the Delta variant. Unvaccinated people are still urged to wear masks in public places around others.

“We’re always going to be flexible,” he said. “But I’m not at a point where I think we need to put in any type of mandate.”

Beshear warned that people choosing not to get vaccinated should expect to catch COVID-19, if not the Delta variant.

“People who are unvaccinated need to assess their risk that they will get the Delta variant,” he said. They “ought to assume in their risk calculation that they are going to get [COVID-19].”

COVID-19 memorial

A slate of 11 artists were selected last week as finalists to design Kentucky’s coronavirus memorial, which will serve to commemorate the the more than 7,200 people who’ve died from COVID-19. They artists will submit in-depth proposals for a memorial, and one will be selected.

To help advise that selection, Beshear announced Thursday that he’s convening an advisory panel comprised of family members and loved ones of people who died from coronavirus, health care personnel and people who survived the virus.

“The panel will provide input on the design proposals, ensuring a memorial is created that properly honors the loss, sacrifice and also the amazing actions of so many Kentuckians,” Beshear said. People interested in joining can visit tah.ky.gov.

The state’s temporary memorial on the back lawn of the state Capitol — a planted American flag representing each COVID-19 death in Kentucky — will be in place until next Friday, July 16. Loved ones of those who died who want to collect a flag before next Friday are free to do so, the governor said.