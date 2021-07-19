As Delta variant spreads, Beshear recommends return to indoor masking for some

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Fully-vaccinated Kentuckians who work in jobs with “significant public exposure” should consider wearing a mask again in indoor public spaces, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended on Monday, citing rising case numbers and escalating spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The governor is also recommending a return to masking in indoor public settings for Kentuckians at high-risk of severe coronavirus infection because pre-existing health conditions. High-exposure jobs include retail and hospitality businesses, as well as any job that requires contact with many different people.

The new recommendations are necessary because “we are seeing more cases among vaccinated Kentuckians because of the Delta variant,” Beshear said, and because most of the state’s counties have vaccination rates at or below 40%, a rate that is not high enough to thwart community spread of the virus.

The number of total confirmed cases of the Delta variant wasn’t immediately available — on July 8 there were 26, statewide — but either way, Beshear said, “We’re not able to sequence enough of the positive cases to be able to tell you all of those cases are [the] Delta variant,” he said. “We don’t have any reason to dispute the Delta variant is now the dominant variant of the strain in Kentucky.”

Kentucky’s number of new coronavirus cases and its positivity rate have risen for three consecutive weeks; the positivity rate on Monday was 5.48% — the highest since late March — having increased from 1.99% on July 1. Hospitalizations have sharply increased in the last week, jumping from 233 on Monday, July 12 to 337 on July 19.

These upticks come after more than two months of declining or plateauing infection rates as a result of increased accessibility to coronavirus vaccines. Though vaccines are plentiful, the rate of new immunizations across the state has stalled at roughly 50%.

Areas with the highest vaccination rates are largely concentrated in and around cities. However most of Kentucky’s more rural counties have vaccination rates of 40% or lower, and many have 30% or fewer residents vaccinated, meaning a large swath of the state continues to be vulnerable to spread of infection and outbreaks — a threat exacerbated by the more contagious Delta variant.

Other recommendations Beshear issued Monday included reiterating that all unvaccinated Kentuckians should wear masks indoors outside of their homes. While the new masking recommendations are to ensure the safety of everyone, Beshear said the most effective tool people have to protect against the coronavirus is to “get vaccinated.”

