Kentucky counties with the worst and best COVID vaccination rates

Vaccination rates across Kentucky’s 120 counties vary from as low as 20 percent to as high as 61 percent, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials have advocated for vaccinations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky, especially after the highly transmissible Delta variant became the dominant version of coronavirus in the commonwealth. New case counts in Kentucky are higher than they’ve been in several months.

“We all need to get vaccinated,” Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner, said Thursday. “If we were all vaccinated ... this wouldn’t be happening here in Kentucky.”

The state provides vaccination options and resources at vaccine.ky.gov.

The data below is provided by the CDC and the state Department for Public Health

Kentucky’s 10 least-vaccinated counties

Spencer County: 20.8 percent of Spencer County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 24.3 percent of residents 12 and older, 25.4 percent of residents 18 and older and 38.9 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County has averaged 19.2 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state Department for Public Health.

Jackson County: 23.9 percent of Jackson County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 28.1 percent of residents 12 and older, 30.2 percent of residents 18 and older and 49 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Jackson County has averaged 82.5 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, the second-highest rate of new infections in any county.

Christian County: 23.9 percent of Christian County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 29.8 percent of residents 12 and older, 31.9 percent of residents 18 and older and 63.8 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Christian County has averaged 12 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.

Lewis County: 24.6 percent of Lewis County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 28.6 percent of residents 12 and older, 30.8 percent of residents 18 and older and 49.4 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Lewis County has averaged 26.9 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.

Elliott County: 24.9 percent of Elliott County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 28.1 percent of residents 12 and older, 29.7 percent of residents 18 and older and 38 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Elliott County has averaged 9.5 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.

Casey County: 25.1 percent of Casey County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 29.7 percent of residents 12 and older, 32.2 percent of residents 18 and older and 52.2 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Casey County has averaged 16.8 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.

Ballard County: 25.3 percent of Ballard County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 29.1 percent of residents 12 and older, 31.6 percent of residents 18 and older and 49.1 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Ballard County has averaged 9.1 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.

Hart County: 25.9 percent of Hart County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 30.9 percent of residents 12 and older, 33.7 percent of residents 18 and older and 60.8 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Hart County has averaged 40.5 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.

Knox County: 26.4 percent of Knox County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 31.1 percent of residents 12 and older, 33.9 percent of residents 18 and older and 53.8 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Knox County has averaged 41.3 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.

Clinton County: 26.6 percent of Clinton County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 31.1 percent of residents 12 and older, 34 percent of residents 18 and older and 57.8 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Clinton County has averaged 5.6 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 incidence rate has increased rapidly over the past month as the Delta variant has spread more easily across the state, according to public health officials. Kentucky Department for Public Health

Kentucky’s 10 most-vaccinated counties

Franklin County: 61.3 percent of residents in Franklin County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 71 percent of all residents 12 or older, 74 percent of everyone 18 or older and 99.9 percent of all residents 65 or older have been fully-vaccinated.

Franklin County has averaged 19.3 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.

Woodford County: 59.2 percent of residents in Woodford County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 68.9 percent of residents 12 and older, 71.7 percent of residents 18 and older and 88.6 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Woodford County has averaged 20.8 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.

Fayette County: 56.6 percent of residents in Fayette County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 65.8 percent of all residents 12 and older, 67.8 percent of all residents 18 and older and 88.9 percent of all residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Fayette County has averaged 24 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.

Jefferson County: 52.3 percent of residents in Jefferson County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 61.3 percent of all residents 12 and older, 63.8 percent of residents 18 and older and 81.3 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Jefferson County has averaged 17.7 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.

Campbell County: 52 percent of residents in Campbell County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 60.4 percent of all residents 12 or older, 62.6 percent of all residents 18 or older and 84.1 percent of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated.

Campbell County has averaged 13 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.

Boone County: 52 percent of residents in Boone County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 62.3 percent of all residents 12 and older, 66.1 percent of residents 18 and older and 89.3 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Boone County has averaged 14.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.

Kenton County: 50.1 percent of residents in Kenton County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 59.5 percent of residents 12 or older, 62.6 percent of residents 18 or older and 87.6 percent of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated.

Kenton County has averaged 9.1 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.

Scott County: 48.9 percent of residents in Scott County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 58.4 percent of residents 12 or older, 61.4 percent of residents 18 or older and 90 percent of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated.

Scott County has averaged 13.8 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.

Oldham County: 47.5 percent of residents in Oldham County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 56 percent of residents 12 or older, 59 percent of residents 18 or older and 80.9 percent of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated.

Oldham County has averaged 22 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.

Lyon County: 46.8 percent of residents in Oldham County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 51.3 percent of residents 12 or older, 54 percent of residents 18 or older and 72.4 percent of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated.

Lyon County has averaged 12.2 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.