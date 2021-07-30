‘It’s shocking.’ She just won $1 million in Kentucky’s vaccine incentive program.

Ginger Schultz of Louisville, middle, stands with Gov. Andy Beshear. Schultz became the second $1 million winner through the Shot at a Million vaccine incentive program on Friday. YouTube

Ginger Schultz of Louisville is the second Kentuckian to win $1 million in the state’s Shot at a Million vaccine incentive program.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Shultz said when Gov. Andy Beshear presented her with the check Friday during a Capitol news conference. “It’s shocking. You just don’t really think you’re gonna win.”

Kentuckians who have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are eligible to enter. The first giveaway was at the end of June and a third winner will be announced at the end of August.

Schultz said she got the vaccine for her mother and husband, who both have breathing issues. She encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and wear a mask. “It’s the right thing to do for yourself, for the people you love, the people you come in contact with,” Schultz said.

Beshear also congratulated five more students who each won a full-ride scholarship to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school.

The winners included Shelby Anderson, 14, from Louisville; Isabella Brozark, 15, from Crestwood; TJ Ponder, 14, from Owenton; Reese Johnson, 17, from Harrodsburg; and Julian Sandberg, 14, from Ft. Mitchell.

“I got the vaccine to not only protect myself but my loved ones, my community around me,” Johnson said. “The vaccine to me is just a way to try and help things get back to normal.”

She said the scholarship will help her “kick-start” her dreams of attending the University of Kentucky and becoming a teacher.

The final Shot at a Million drawing will take place August 27, when the last $1 million winner and the remaining five scholarship winners will be selected.