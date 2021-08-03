COVID-19 vaccine mandated for all workers in Kentucky’s state-run health facilities

All employees and contractors in state-operated health care facilities are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 1, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.

The governor’s office made the announcement in a written press release less than an hour after Beshear held a live update on the growing threat of coronavirus across the commonwealth. Under the new requirement, any staff in those facilities who opts against vaccination will be tested for the virus at least twice weekly. Employees can claim exceptions based on medical or religious reasons.

“Despite all of our efforts, this virus has claimed lives in our facilities, just as it has in facilities across America, and it threatens to do so again,” Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said in a statement. “Increasing the vaccination rate and/or testing rates for staff is a critical next step to ensure that we defeat this COVID variant and provide the best protection possible for the people who receive care in our facilities.”

COVID-19 has ravaged Kentucky’s long-term care facilities and other congregate living settings, where residents, either because of age or health condition, tend to be among the most vulnerable to developing a severe coronavirus infection or dying from the virus. Kentucky has reported more than 2,300 COVID-19 deaths in these facilities.

But staff have shown a persistent reluctance to get vaccinated. While more than 81% of residents in Kentucky’s long-term care facilities are vaccinated, only about 49% of staff have chosen to get the shot — the eighth lowest rate nationwide, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Residents and staff in these settings were among the first groups in Kentucky given access to a vaccine. Yet on more than one occasion since doses became widely available, an unvaccinated staff person has carried the virus into their facility and infected others.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the spring, an unvaccinated staff member at a Morehead nursing home brought the virus into work, infecting roughly 30 residents (a majority of whom were vaccinated) and 20 staff. Six residents were hospitalized and three died, including one who was vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who used the outbreak as a case study to show that while the vaccine is still overwhelmingly effective at staving off severe infection, vaccinated people can still catch the virus.

In this nursing home at that time, more than 90% of the 83 residents had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, compared with only 53% of the 116 health care personnel, the study found.

As new cases surge around the commonwealth — the rate of Kentuckians testing positive hit 9.77% on Monday, the highest since late January — Beshear has so far stopped short of enacting another statewide mask mandate, though he has recommended that people resume wearing masks indoors, including in K-12 settings, regardless of their vaccination status. Beshear again on Monday emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated.

“We want to get back to normal,” he said. “Those who are not vaccinated are preventing us from getting back to normal.”