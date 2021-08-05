‘On the cusp’ of another wave? Lexington averaging more than 100 COVID cases per day

Lexington is averaging 100 new COVID-19 cases per day for the first time since early February, according to new data from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Lexington reported 117 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, which brought the local rolling seven-day average of new cases to 103. The rolling average is now 11 times higher than it was less than a month ago.

“If not fully in a fourth wave, we’re definitely on the cusp because of the upward trend of the numbers,” health department spokesman Kevin Hall said.

Fayette County’s incidence rate, a measure used by the state to calculate the spread of COVID-19 in every county, is nearly 16 times higher than it was less than a month ago. The county’s incidence rate hit an all-time low at 1.9 on July 6. On Wednesday, it had jumped to 30.1.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hospitalizations have increased too. Lexington reported 76 residents who were hospitalized with coronavirus in July, the most in a single month since April. Eighteen hospitalizations have already been reported in August. The vast majority of hospitalized residents haven’t been fully vaccinated, according to health department data.

Most cases have also occurred in unvaccinated people.

About 57.1 percent of Fayette County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s the third-highest vaccination rate in the state, behind only Woodford County and Franklin County. Only seven of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a vaccination rate of 50 percent or higher.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Fayette County Health Department hosts vaccine clinics with same-day appointments every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those interested can call 859-288-2483 to schedule an appointment.

Hall said the health department typically administers 10 to 12 shots each day the clinic is run. Demand hasn’t jumped as the Delta variant has continued to spread, but vaccinations have remained “steady,” he said.

The health department has asked everyone, regardless of whether or not they’re vaccinated, to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Those include wearing a mask in crowded public areas; frequent handwashing; avoiding contact with your eyes, nose and mouth; covering coughs and sneezes; and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.