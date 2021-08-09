Mayor Gorton: Masks required in all Lexington government buildings

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton speaks at a press conference with Gov. Andy Beshear before the first day for the new high-volume regional vaccination center at the Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 2, 2021. It is being run in partnership with Kroger and will offer 3,000 appointments in the first week. swalker@herald-leader.com

Lexington will now require all visitors and city employees to wear a mask in city government buildings.

The new requirement starts Tuesday, the same day the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council will resume meetings after its summer break.

The move comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Fayette County and across the state. Gov. Andy Beshear has instituted a similar masking requirement for state offices. Louisville Metro offices also require a mask for visitors and employees alike.

“I have taken this step because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our city,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, who made the announcement Monday.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. More weekend numbers will be released Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average is 113 cases.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Very young children and people with medical conditions will be exempt from the masking requirement, city officials said.

Gorton has not mandated that all city employees be vaccinated.