Some KY Republicans call for defiance of K-12 mask mandate and question its legality

Less than a day after Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order mandating universal masking in all child care, pre-Kindergarten and K-12 settings, some state Republicans are bucking at the new rule, calling it an overreach.

“Local school districts across the state have carefully considered mandatory face coverings and made decisions regarding their own policies,” House Speaker David Osborne said in a statement Monday morning. “The governor may not agree with their choices, but he must respect their authority. Instead, at the eleventh hour, he chose to politicize this issue and flout their decisions by issuing an executive order with extremely questionable legal standing.”

The General Assembly “spoke clearly and indisputably” during its 2020 regular legislative session, Osborne said, when lawmakers passed a series of bills limiting the governor’s power to enact emergency measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, including Senate Bill 1, Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 1.

“He’s not only playing politics, but also acting as the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government in defiance of legislation and judicial orders,” Osborne added.

In February, the governor vetoed the Republican-backed bills, but the legislature overrode his vetoes. Beshear then filed a lawsuit to block the bills from taking effect and a judge ordered a temporary injunction, which was quickly countered by an appeal from Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. In early June, the Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments in that case and another related one, but justices have yet to hand down a decision, so those laws have yet to take effect.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

SB 1 would cap the governor’s ability to issue executive orders during a state of emergency to 30 days unless the General Assembly chose an extension. SB 2 would give legislative committees more control and oversight of emergency administrative regulations handed down by the governor. HB 1 would allow businesses, schools, nonprofits and churches to stay open if they meet COVID-19 guidelines set by either the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or Kentucky’s executive branch, whichever is least restrictive.

Beshear’s latest executive order mandating masks in K-12 schools and child care settings applies for 30 days and leaves open the indefinite option of renewal.

Those laws, Osborne said Wednesday, “strengthened state law to better reflect the separation of powers called for in our state constitution and empowered school boards, local governments and other entities to take the actions they deem necessary in situations like this. Until the Supreme Court rules on the governor’s challenge to these measures, this issue remains unresolved.”

Cameron, in a tweet Tuesday night, alluded to challenging the governor’s latest order in court. He said his office was “actively reviewing” the mandate.

“As Kentucky’s chief law officer, our office must ensure that the rule of law is upheld during this pandemic. This means protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts,” Cameron said. “We will have more to say about this issue in a filing tomorrow with the Kentucky Supreme Court.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Other Republican lawmakers chided the governor for taking the decision away from local school boards and superintendents.

“Once again, a ‘one-size-fits-all approach’ is taken by this Gov & completely erodes local control decision making where local elected officials are listening to parents needs and wants while the Gov issues his ‘indoor mask mandate in schools,’” Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, tweeted Tuesday night.

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, tweeted Wednesday morning a picture of a masked student working at a desk with the words, “NO masks in the classroom!”

Maddox has remained one of Beshear’s most vocal opponents during the pandemic, at times openly defying his executive orders, including the statewide mask mandate when it was in place. The Kentucky Democratic Party called on Maddox to resign in May after they claimed she was affiliated with a white supremacy group that hanged Beshear in effigy on the Capitol grounds. She refused and refuted the affiliation and has since said she plans to seek the Republican nomination for governor.

“Now is the time to stand, KY,” Maddox tweeted Wednesday. “From the onset of Beshear’s mandates, I have sought to lead from the front in defending your liberties. It’s time to remind big government bureaucrats and their would-be king that [we] will not abide. America, and our children, are worth fighting for!”

After Beshear’s Tuesday news conference, Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, tweeted, “Did anyone even speak at all to the psychological and educational harm to students wearing masks all day? I sure didn’t catch it if they did. So frustrating.”

Rep. Ken Upchurch, R-Monticello, tweeted, “Wonder what would happen if parents and students across KY told the governor to go pound sand?”

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who is considered a likely Republican candidate for governor, tweeted, “Mandating masks for 2-year-olds? This is why we should let our local leaders and parents vet these decisions.”

Amid the push back, Beshear released a short video Wednesday morning reaffirming, he said, that his decision to mandate masking was “absolutely necessary.”

“Our kids, they’re not a property. They’re not our means to have political arguments with one another,” the governor said. “I know it’s not fun, but sending unvaccinated children to sit in a full classroom in a poorly ventilated building is like sending them to a chicken pox party, except instead of chicken pox, it’s the third leading cause of death in America that you’re exposing them to.”

“It’s a fact that masks work,” he said.