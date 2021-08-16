Lexington reports more than 200 COVID-19 cases, most in a day since January

Lexington on Monday reported its most new COVID-19 cases in a single day since January.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 228 new cases Monday, which were confirmed on Friday. The local health department reports Friday’s cases Monday morning, and then on Tuesday reports cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Cases confirmed on the other weekdays are reported the following morning.

Lexington hasn’t reported that many cases in a single day since Jan. 27, when 238 cases were reported in a single day.

Christina King, a spokesperson for the Lexington health department, said the agency wants to encourage people to get vaccinated. About 57.9 percent of Fayette County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s the third-most among all Kentucky counties.

Lexington’s rolling seven-day average of new coronavirus cases increased to 144 after Monday’s new report. That’s the highest the rolling average has been since late January.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The city has also reported more than 1,800 cases in August. That has already surpassed the number of cases reported in each of the last five months.

The Lexington health department said it hosts vaccine clinics every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Same-day appointments are available. Those interested can call (859) 288-2483.

The vaccine has helped mitigate COVID-19 illness even if someone who is fully vaccinated gets the virus, according to health department data. About 88 percent of Lexington’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have been in residents who weren’t fully vaccinated, according to the health department.

The health department has continuously asked both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Those include:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms

Covering coughs and sneezes

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas