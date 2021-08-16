Popular Roots & Heritage Festival will move online due to spike in COVID cases.

A popular September festival that focuses on Black history and culture in Lexington will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus.

The Roots & Heritage Festival, which is traditionally held in mid-September, will move online, according to a Facebook post by event organizers.

“COVID and the Variants have caused much concern for public health and safety as the number of cases are increasing at an alarming rate. For this reason, we are switching back to a virtual format for the festival,” the Facebook post said.

The event, which has been held since 1989, was canceled last year due to COVID.

Organizers plan to prerecord the musical guests and play them on the weekend of Sept. 10-12. The lineup and times will be announced at a later date. Organizers said they also plan to have a “reverse parade” with East End residents decorating their homes. Other events in the works include a scavenger hunt, according to the Facebook post.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Any vendors who had already paid a fee for the event will receive a refund, according to the Facebook post.

Most Facebook commentators were supportive of the decision. Others questioned why Roots & Heritage canceled its event yet the popular Crave Food Festival and other outdoor events, including Thursday Night Live, a downtown live concert series, have not been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a surge in new COVID-19 cases — 228 cases were confirmed on Friday but reported on Monday. That’s the highest one-day total since Jan. 27. The seven-day rolling average is now 144 —the highest-seven day rolling average since the peak of the pandemic in late January.