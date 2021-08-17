Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate hits an all-time high as hospitalizations jump

As the state hurtles toward a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a record rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus.

The statewide positivity rate hit 12.47% on Tuesday, surpassing the previous high of 12.45% on January 10. The positivity rate is considered a leading indicator of how severe community spread is across the state, typically foreboding more cases and hospitalizations.

The governor also announced 3,276 new cases — 26% of which are in children and teenagers age 18 and younger, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Eight more deaths were confirmed.

There are 1,603 people hospitalized with coronavirus across the state — an increase of 75 people since Monday and of 352 from a week ago. Earlier on Tuesday, Beshear said Kentucky is on track to reach a record number of people hospitalized and in intensive care with coronavirus by the end of the week.

On December 17, a record 1,817 people were hospitalized across the commonwealth with COVID-19. On Tuesday, there were 441 coronavirus patients in intensive care — up 12 from Monday (the mid-December record is 460) — and 238 on a ventilator (up 14).

More than 2.4 million residents are at least partially vaccinated — roughly 55% of the population. Though the virus is surging statewide, Beshear said he’s not currently considering “any type of shutdown or capacity restrictions.” Reinstituting a statewide mask mandate, however, is “under active consideration.”