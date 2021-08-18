Coronavirus

A record number of patients with COVID-19 are now filling Kentucky’s ICU beds.

Samantha Schnelle, 15, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination shot at STEAM Academy in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, May 13, 2021. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

A record number of people with COVID-19 are filling intensive care units in hospitals across Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday, as he confirmed 3,576 new cases of the virus.

There are 1,658 people hospitalized with coronavirus across the state— an increase of 55 people from Tuesday. A record 466 people are in intensive care — the previous record was 460 people on December 16 — and 229 are on a ventilator. December 16 also carried the record for most Kentuckians hospitalized with coronavirus (1,793) — a number the state will surpass later this week or early next.

“Probably every staffable [hospital] bed is going to be full in the next week to week and a half,” Beshear warned in a short video update on Wednesday. “These next weeks are going to be tough.”

Nearly 28% of Wednesday’s new cases are in kids and teenagers ages 18 and younger, and the rate of Kentuckians testing positive reached 12.59% — the highest it’s ever been in the pandemic.

Nine more people have died, four of whom were people in their 40s, including a 43-year-old man in Bullitt County, a 43-year-old woman in Daviess County, and a 41-year-old and a 49-year-old in Jefferson County.

“We need you to take this seriously,” Beshear begged of unvaccinated people. “You are in more danger than you’ve ever been for serious illness in your lifetime.”

Of the roughly 54% of residents who are fully vaccinated, he again implored them to try and convince those they know who aren’t immunized to get the shot. “It’s time to have the uncomfortable conversation,” he said. “Their life could depend on it.”

