Lexington to open testing sites for K-12, students, staff as COVID cases spike

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to increase Fayette County’s new infections and rate of infections, Lexington officials announced Tuesday the city would open three new COVID-19 testing sites for K-12 students and staff.

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Dr. Demetrius Liggins said during a Tuesday press conference the majority of the cases in Fayette County schools are not from school contact but from the community.

“We are making every effort that we can to make sure our staff and students are safe,” Liggins said. “We are still finding cases that we have cases that are occurring. We are mostly finding is those cases are occurring in our wider community and is not in-school spread.”

Lexington had 486 new COVID cases from Saturday through Monday, according to the latest counts released Tuesday.

Liggins said in-person schooling remains the district’s top priority.

More than 600 Fayette County Public School students have been placed in quarantine since Sunday, according to school system data.

To help the school system better track cases, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Wild Health, a testing provider, announced three new testing sites for K-12 students, teachers and staff.

Those testing sites will operate from 2 to 6 p.m. The new sites are:

Immanuel Baptist Church, 2261 Armstrong Mill Road,

Starting: Aug. 28

Days of operation: Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Fayette County Public Schools, 100 Midland Ave.

Starting: Aug. 26

Days of operation: 7 days per week

Lexington Legends Ballpark, 2017 Legends Lane

Starting: Aug. 31

Days of operation: Tuesday, Wednesday

The three new testing sites are walk-in clinics not drive-through sites, Wild Health officials said Tuesday.

The Wild Health community testing site at 1505 College Way on the University of Kentucky’s campus will still be open for the general public. To schedule a same-day appointment at all testing sites go to lexington.wildhealth.com.

Gorton and Kevin Hall, a spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, said the percentage of patients ages 5-17 who are testing positive for COVID-19 is increasing each month.

Currently, 15 percent of all COVID-19 patients are in that age group, Hall said. That’s a significant increase since June, he said.

University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital has had a total of 27 kids hospitalized during the pandemic from COVID-19. Of those 17 have been in the last few weeks, officials said Tuesday.

Dr. Daniel Rodrique, an infectious disease specialist with CHI-St. Joseph Health, said the Delta variant appears to be tougher on kids but said the majority of kids who test positive for the highly contagious disease don’t need hospitalization.

But people still need to take the Delta variant seriously.

Rodrique said kids may leave the hospital but “what happens after they leave is the issue. They can have long-term COVID fatigue that lasts many months.”

Vaccination rates are inching up but so are breakthrough cases

Fayette County’s vaccination rate for those over the age of 18 is now 70 percent, Gorton said. But overall, the vaccination rate is around 58.7 percent according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Aug. 22. The city also hit another more grim milestone this week — the number of coronavirus cases in Fayette County has now topped 40,000.

The number of breakthrough cases — vaccinated people who are contracting the virus — has also increased, Hall noted.

“But that’s also because more people are getting vaccinated,” Hall said. Approximately 28 percent of all of August cases have been in fully vaccinated people, according to health department data.

Still, vaccinated people are way, way less likely to be hospitalized, Fayette County Health Department data shows. Hall said the health department is still offering vaccines three days a week. To find out more about where to find a vaccine go to www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines

Since February, 88 percent of people hospitalized have been unvaccinated or only received a single dose of the vaccine. Of the 94 Lexington residents who are currently hospitalized, 79 percent are unvaccinated, Hall said.

Dee Beckman, chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Lexington, said they have seen entire families come to the emergency room with COVID-19. Some of those breakthrough hospitalized cases are vaccinated family members who have had close contact with a COVID-infected family member and possibly have a higher viral lode, Beckman said.

Beckman said Baptist Health Lexington currently has capacity to treat COVID-19 patients but is constantly monitoring case numbers. Beckman also said Baptist Health Lexington, along with all hospital systems, is currently facing a nursing shortage.

In addition to staffing shortages, Rodrique said hospitals are also struggling with a shortage of key medications to treat COVID-19 patients.

Gorton and others urged the public during Tuesday’s press conference not to go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing and to go other COVID testing sites.

Gorton said Tuesday she is currently not considering any other local measures, including mandating vaccines for the city’s more than 3,000 employees, to curb the spread of the virus.