KY lawmaker seeks benefits for workers with side effects from required COVID vaccines

A Kentucky lawmaker has prefiled a bill that would provide workers’ compensation benefits to people who must get vaccinated as a condition of employment and experience adverse side effects within 14 days.

“Many of my constituents are facing the grim reality that they must choose between their ability to feed their family or take a vaccine that may cause adverse reactions,” said state Rep. Felicia Rabourn, R-Turner Station, in a news release.

“Simply put, we should not allow businesses to force vaccinations and not agree to assume the risk associated with that decision,” Rabourn said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people may have some side effects with the COVID-19 vaccinations, “which are normal signs that your body is building protection. These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days. Some people have no side effects.”

The agency said serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely unlikely following any vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccination.

“Vaccine monitoring has historically shown that side effects generally happen within six weeks of receiving a vaccine dose,” the CDC says. “For this reason, the FDA required each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to be studied for at least two months (eight weeks) after the final dose.”

In a telephone interview, Rabourn, who joined the House this year from the 47th District made up of Carroll, Gallatin, Henry and Trimble counties, said she was “for vaccine freedom, not forced vaccinations.”

Asked if workers should be required to have vaccinations against such diseases as measles and diphtheria, Rabourn said, “I don’t believe there has been enough time to study the long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines as there have been with other diseases.”

She said she expects her legislation will “run into trouble” with the Kentucky Chamber but that most legislators will favor it because it protects workers.

Kentucky Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Ashli Watts said, “Employers have done everything they could to keep their employees, customers and all Kentuckians safe over the last 18 months, including shutting down, losing workers and dealing with ever changing guidelines.

“Employers have the right to do what is needed to keep their employees and patrons safe-including mandating vaccinations or other measures for protection. We are currently reviewing this legislation that was just filed. The Chamber will always advocate for the rights of business to protect their employees and patrons.”

Workers’ compensation benefits are paid for by the employers of the state. Kentucky has a state-run insurance program administered by the Department of Workers’ Claims in the Labor Cabinet.

Rabourn’s legislation would be retroactive from Dec. 14, 2020. It already has attracted several co-sponsors and is to be considered in Kentucky’s 2022 General Assembly that begins in January.

Rabourn, who works in financial services, said employees who are uncertain about the vaccine should talk with their health care providers.

“My hope is that this legislation prompts employers to pause and reexamine the very personal decision they make for employees by mandating the vaccine. Employees should have recourse if harmed,” she said.

Asked if she has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, the lawmaker said, “That is between me and my doctor.”