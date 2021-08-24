More than 2,000 KY COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the first time. 17 more deaths.

Kentucky reported 4,638 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — the fifth-highest single-day increase since the pandemic began — as well as 17 more deaths and another record number of hospitalizations.

“This is the most dangerous time we’ve seen in this pandemic,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a brief video update, pleading with people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public indoor settings.

The influx of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to climb exponentially. Between Monday and Tuesday, 121 more people with coronavirus were admitted to hospitals — the total now stands at 2,014 — while a record 589 are being treated in intensive care units (an increase of 60 from Monday) and 338 are relying on ventilators to breathe (up 37 from Monday).

The positvity rate climbed slightly to 12.89% on Tuesday, up from 12.87% on Monday.

The Democratic governor has consulted with lawmakers and state Republican leaders about statewide efforts to mitigate spread of the coronavirus in recent days, following a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling this weekend upholding Republican-backed laws aimed at curbing Beshear’s power.

Another statewide mask mandate, which Beshear has said Kentucky needs, would require legislative approval. Lawmakers aren’t making moves to that end, but some are now touting localized vaccination incentive programs.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senate President Robert Stivers of Manchester announced a new endeavor to encourage vaccinations in Clay County. Thirty testimonials endorsing the vaccine were collected from local leaders, including elected leaders, faith leaders, teachers, students, doctors, and retirees and will be broadcast on television and printed in the local paper, he said.

To convince more eligible school-aged kids to get their shots, a prize of $6,000 will be awarded to schools in Clay County that report the most student vaccinations. Free coupons for pizza will also be offered, and people can enter a free drawing for cash or University of Kentucky basketball tickets, Stivers said.

Stivers couched the proposal as a novel solution though many health departments and city governments have led similar efforts in their communities to boost inoculations since the vaccine first became available in the winter.

Before the Delta variant besieged Kentucky last month, the rate of vaccinations for weeks was stalled at roughly 50%. Spread of the more serious mutant has pushed many more to roll up their sleeves, and by Tuesday, 56% of residents were at least partially vaccinated.

Beshear said he welcomes more incentive programs.

“The Beshear Administration has worked alongside local jurisdictions since January on programs to incentivize Kentuckians to get vaccinated and welcomes all additional efforts to add to the almost 2.5 million Kentuckians who have received at least one shot,” his office said in a statement.

On a statewide level, Beshear created the Shot at a Million giveaway, which will name its third vaccinated winner of $1 million at the end of the month.

Though he didn’t explicitly ask for a statewide mask mandate in his meeting with Senate leadership on Monday, Beshear said he “outlined the important, non-controversial measures that will expire is the state of emergency is not extended. Those include the risk of losing large amounts of funding, steps to increase our health care capacity, expanded meals for children and families, worker’s compensation for front-line workers who contract COVID-19 as well as the ability to fight price gouging.”

Beshear is slated to meet with more legislative leaders on Wednesday.

“We have and will continue to provide all requested information and continue to strongly recommend to the General Assembly the steps that need to be taken to protect us during what will likely be the deadliest time in the pandemic, including the critical nature of masking to slow the spread of the virus,” the governor’s office said.