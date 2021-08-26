‘We need the help of everyone.’ Lexington reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases

Lexington on Thursday reported 300 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time in months.

The city’s rolling average of cases jumped to 208 after 303 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Wednesday, according to data from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. It’s the first time since January that the rolling average has been over 200. The department also reported 17 new hospitalizations Thursday.

“We need the help of everyone” to stop the spread of COVID-19, the local health department said in a tweet Thursday.

Lexington has reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases this month. It’s the most in a single month since January, when 6,155 cases were reported, which set a one-month record. The city reported only 287 cases in June before infections rose back above 1,000 in July.

Lexington has reported 41,004 total coronavirus infections since the pandemic started in March 2020. There have been 2,404 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 and 331 deaths, according to the Lexington health department.

The Lexington health department has urged people to get vaccinated to stop the virus’ spread. The health department has also urged everyone to wear a mask, avoid close contact with people who are sick and/or showing COVID-19 symptoms, and wash their hands often.

Real talk time, Lexington: We need the help of everyone — and, yes, that means YOU — to slow COVID-19! Lexington reported 303 new cases yesterday, with a 7-day rolling average of 208 cases per day.

⁰How can you help? Get vaxxed, wear masks, spread facts!

1/6#LexDoThis pic.twitter.com/diIzU1Fg0U — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (@LFCHD) August 26, 2021