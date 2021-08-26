‘He was loved by many.’ Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Tim Parsons, the lead pastor at Center Point Church in Lexington, died Thursday, according to the church. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 two weeks earlier, according to WKYT. Center Point Church (Facebook)

A Lexington pastor has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19 about two weeks ago, according to Center Point Church and WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Tim Parsons, lead pastor at Center Point Church, tested positive for coronavirus a little more than two weeks ago and was hospitalized Aug. 13, according to WKYT. He died Thursday morning, according to WKYT.

“He was loved by many and he leaves an impactful legacy in the lives of thousands of people,” Center Point Church said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

Members of the church’s staff and leadership team were planning to talk, pray and process the death with members of the church until 8 p.m. Thursday.