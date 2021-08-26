Coronavirus

5,401 new Kentucky COVID-19 cases Thursday. One-third of those are in children.

Kentucky reported 5,401 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — the third highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

Earlier on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is in “uncharted territory” with its record level of coronavirus-related hospitalizations, which show no sign of tapering. One-third, or 32 of the state’s 96 acute care hospitals are reporting “critical staffing shortages,” the governor said.

The state also announced 27 new deaths and a record 13.24% of Kentuckians being tested are turning up positive. Of Thursday’s new cases, 33% are in kids and teenagers age 18 and younger.

The volume of people hospitalized with coronavirus has risen for 43 consecutive days. Between Wednesday and Thursday, 41 more people were admitted to hospitals with the virus, setting a new pandemic hospitalization record of 2,115 people. Of those, 590 people are in intensive care (up 41 from Wednesday) and 345 are on a ventilator (up seven people).

Roughly 69% of the state’s inpatient hospital beds are currently occupied, as are 70% of ICU beds and 42% of the state’s ventilators, according to the state Department for Public Health. Roughly 56% of the state population is at least partially vaccinated.

