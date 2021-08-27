Beshear: More than half of KY hospitals have critical staff shortages due to COVID-19

More than half of Kentucky’s acute care hospitals — 50 of 96 — are reporting critical staffing shortages in trying to deal with the raging coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

Beshear delivered the grim news during a news conference in Frankfort to announce the third and final winner of $1 million and five winners of higher education scholarships in a statewide incentive program to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Democratic governor started the news conference with news about the plight of Kentucky hospitals. He said the state delivered two additional ventilators to Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow when the hospital ran out of them.

“This shows you the level of seriousness,” he said.

Beshear said steps have been taken to help hospitals. They include deployment of the Kentucky National Guard to three to five hospitals, beginning Sept. 1; a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a 100-member nurse strike team and an EMS strike team to operate five life-support ambulances in addition to 30 federal personnel that already are in Louisville, Prestonsburg and Somerset; and taking over COVID-19 testing at some of the hardest-hit hospitals to free up clinicians.

For example, five clinicians at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead have been freed up to staff more beds, he said.

He warned that Kentuckians are at risk of finding an overcrowded hospital if they need emergency care for such events as heart attacks and car accidents.

The “better” news, Beshear said, was announcing the winner of the “Shot at a Million” incentive program. The final winner was Mary Mattingly of Louisville. She was traveling in South Dakota when Beshear told her the news.

The winner said she was honored, grateful and overwhelmed. She stressed the importance of getting the vaccine.

Beshear said 419,566 Kentuckians have been vaccinated since he announced the incentive program in June. He acknowledged that fear of contracting COVID-19 also has increased the number of vaccines. So far, about 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

