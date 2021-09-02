300 new cases, 5 new deaths. Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers continue to spike

A health care worker preparers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Kentucky HealthCare Vaccination Program at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Lexington reported five new COVID-19 deaths Thursday morning, making August the deadliest month for coronavirus since April.

The five deaths all occurred in August but were newly confirmed as being caused by COVID-19. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has confirmed a total of 10 coronavirus deaths from August. There were only three deaths in July, four in June and six in May, according to health department data.

The local health department has asked residents to wear a mask in crowded public areas, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes and wash their hands often. The health department advises everyone should follow those guidelines, whether they’re fully vaccinated or not.

Lexington also reported 301 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning. The city’s rolling average of new cases has jumped up to 232, the highest it’s been since early January.

Lexington in August reported more new infections than in the previous five months combined. There were also more than 300 new coronavirus-related hospitalizations reported in August, which was just the third time Lexington reached that mark in a single month.

Vaccinated & unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:

• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea).

