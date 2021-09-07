KY lawmakers appear poised to dump mask mandates for schools and daycare centers

The Kentucky General Assembly meets on the final day of its 2021 legislative session on March 30, 2021 in Frankfort, Ky. swalker@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky General Assembly appears poised to reject the Beshear Administration’s emergency regulations requiring universal masking of people age two or older in K-12 schools and daycare centers.

A draft bill on the Legislative Research Commission’s website declares the regulations requiring masks in schools and daycare centers null and void. The proposal is up for consideration during the General Assembly’s special session on COVID-19, which began Tuesday morning.

At a Tuesday meeting of the Senate Education Committee, chairman Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, said the bill would nullify the Kentucky Board of Education’s regulation requiring masks in schools. Individual school boards could decide on a masks in schools policy.

Wise said the bill would become law as soon as the governor signed it, given that it is considered emergency legislation.

Under the bill, a school district may temporarily assign students at the school, grade, classroom, or student group level to remote instruction due to significant absences of students or staff related to COVID-19 until December 31, 2021.

With prior authorization from the local board of education, the decision to temporarily assign students to remote instruction would be at the discretion of the superintendent. The temporary assignment to remote instruction could be no longer than is necessary to alleviate student and staff absences due to COVID-19.

Remote instruction could be provided to a particular school, grade, classroom, or group of students for up to 20 days. No school district could utilize remote instruction under this section of the bill for more than 20 days. A school district could not temporarily assign every student in the district to remote instruction under this section unless all students in the school district are located in a single school facility.

Students temporarily assigned to remote instruction would have to receive at least the minimum daily instruction required under state law. Remote instruction could not be counted against student attendance days authorized under a school district’s nontraditional instruction plan.

The draft bill also says that within 14 days of the effective date of the law, the Department for Public Health must develop a COVID-19 “test to stay” model school plan that may be implemented by school districts to minimize the impact of quarantining non-symptomatic students and staff.

The model plan must include, as an alternative to quarantining, an on-site testing option that allows non-symptomatic students with school-related COVID-19 exposures to remain at school by testing negative for COVID-19 for a certain number of days following exposure.

The model plan must provide guidance for contact tracing and quarantining based on whether or not exposed individuals were masked, non-masked, or fully vaccinated.

A school district’s local health department must provide assistance in implementing a school district’s test-to-stay plan, or any other local school board-approved COVID-19 plan for masking, contact tracing, and quarantining, including the location and procurement of resources.

Each school district could develop an incentive plan for staff and students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. A school district could not use intimidation tactics or negative incentives to encourage vaccinations.

When a school district utilizes a nontraditional instruction plan day due to COVID-19, all certified staff and any classified staff designated by the district shall be required to perform work duties on-site except for employees quarantined due to COVID-19 who the district determines can fulfill their job duties remotely.

The proposed legislation includes measures making it easier to find substitute teachers and teachers, providing opportunities for retired teachers to return to work.

In August, members of a Kentucky legislative panel rejected emergency regulations put forth by the Beshear Administration that require most people in public schools and daycare centers to wear masks to protect against COVID-19.

The lawmakers’ move did not strike down the regulations but sent them back to Gov. Andy Beshear to withdraw them, amend them or leave them the same.

Beshear did not withdraw them.

A meeting of the House Education Committee is set for Wednesday.