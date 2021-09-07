Baptist Health Lexington tightens visitor restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases

An hallway at the ICU at Baptist Health Lexington. swalker@herald-leader.com

As the number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky continues to grow, Baptist Health Lexington is tightening its guidelines for visitation.

Patients will be permitted one visitor per day, the hospital said in a news release Tuesday. Visitors are required to wear masks and must remain in the patient’s room throughout their visit.

Effective Tuesday, the hospital said visiting hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for maternity floors.

“Some site specific variations will be communicated locally based on physical restrictions of waiting space or clinic space,” the hospital said in the release.

“Everyone at Baptist Health is dedicated to the safety of our patients and staff,” said Dr. Greg Repass, vice president of clinical support and physician specialty services. “With the current spike in COVID-19 cases and the rise of community transmission rates, it is imperative that we minimize exposure.”

Kentucky reported 13,005 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Tuesday, as well as 60 more deaths.