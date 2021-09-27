Here’s who can get a third COVID vaccine booster shot in Kentucky

Here’s who is and is not eligible for a third booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky as of Sept. 27, 2021:

▪ Any adult with certain immunocompromised conditions who has been fully vaccinated with either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for at least 28 days. These are the only people eligible for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine.

▪ Anyone who is age 65 or older in Kentucky and has been fully vaccinated with Pfizer for at least six months.

▪ Anyone who lives or works in a congregate care setting, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, in Kentucky and has been fully vaccinated with Pfizer for at least six months.

▪ Anyone ages 18 to 49 with a medical condition that puts them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19 and has been fully vaccinated with Pfizer for at least six months. “All you have to do is check a box,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “If you qualify, we really believe you ought to get this booster.”

▪ Anyone ages 18 to 64 who works a job that places them at higher risk for virus exposure, such as health care workers and teachers, and has been fully vaccinated with Pfizer for at least six months.

There is no booster dose yet available for people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Only immunocompromised adults are eligible for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine.