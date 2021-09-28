‘Good news’: COVID cases plateau in KY. ‘Tough news’: Death toll continues.

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about operation United Front which targeted human trafficking that resulted in the rescue of 21 victims and the arrest of 41 individuals during a press conference at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, September 1, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,551 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 56 deaths.

Though the week-over-week case volume has not increased for three consecutive weeks, the state’s virus death toll has yet to markedly drop. In the last seven days, the state has reported 296 deaths. Beshear called the plateau of cases “good news” on Monday, but “the tough news is that we are still seeing far too many deaths.”

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 and the number of patients in an intensive care unit have also plateaued. On Tuesday, there were 2,006 people hospitalized with the virus (39 fewer than were hospitalized on Monday); 588 people in an ICU (29) fewer), and 395 relying on a ventilator to breathe (four fewer).

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 32% are in kids ages 18 and younger. The statewide rate of Kentuckians testing positive has dropped to 10.40%, down from 10.55% on Monday. Roughly 60% of the population — 2,689,468 people — are at least partially vaccinated.