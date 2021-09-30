Kentucky to publicize sites for antibody treatment to fight severe COVID-19.

Stephen Stack, Kentucky Department of Public Health commissioner, speaks during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Similar to finding a location that offers a COVID-19 test or vaccine, Kentuckians will soon be able to search for health care facilities near them that provide monoclonal antibody treatment.

Beginning late Thursday afternoon, the state Department for Public will publicize 51 regional administration sites on kycovid19.ky.gov where residents, once they’re deemed eligible, can access this form of therapy, Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said Thursday. The therapy is offered to some people recently diagnosed with the virus to help stave off severe infection that might otherwise land them in the hospital.

But because of high national demand, “these supplies are limited,” he said. This week, Kentucky received 6,114 treatments — 802 fewer than last week. Each state’s weekly case count and number of people hospitalized with the virus dictates how many antibody treatments it receives from the federal government, Stack said. Each state has to use at least 70% of the antibodies it receives it week in order to continue receiving as much, if not more.

But state and federal health officials continue to urge people not to prioritize monoclonal antibody therapy as a primary means of treating COVID-19. Inoculation is the best way to protect against severe coronavirus infection.

In a meeting with Kentucky Hospital Association officials and hospital administrators on Thursday, White House Vaccinations Coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair urged Kentuckians to “focus on prevention of [COVID-19] by getting vaccinated instead of waiting to be treated after getting sick,” KHA said in a news release after the meeting.

Choucair reminded people reluctant to get vaccinated that monoclonal antibody therapies are under the same emergency use authorization as two of the three available vaccines, with Pfizer-BioNTech having received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this summer.

Though the state doesn’t have control over its weekly allocation of antibody treatments, “The last two weeks we have not been able to meet 100% of the requested doses, but we’ve been able to come close,” Stack said, adding that demand for this form of treatment has gone down in recent weeks.

This likely correlates with a steadily declining rates of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate. “All of those are pointing in the right direction, so it’s reasonable to see that the demand for these antibody treatments is also going down,” Stack said.

But deaths have yet to drop off. On Wednesday, the state reported another 82 people had died from the virus — none of which were the result of a backlog, Beshear said. Kentucky on Wednesday reported 3,893 new cases and a positivity rate of 10.05%, down from 10.40% the day before. Thursday’s new case tally will be available later this afternoon.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus Wednesday was down to 1,995, while 573 were in an intensive care unit, and 384 were breathing on a ventilator. That’s markedly down from two weeks ago, on Sept. 16, when 2,453 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 statewide, 667 were in an ICU, and 448 were on a ventilator.

While “we have seen hospitalizations decrease and now ICU utilization decrease over the past seven days,” Beshear said, many hospitals are still straining under the weight of a coronavirus patient influx. On Thursday, 67% of the state’s acute care hospitals had critical staffing shortages, and statewide, only 131 adult ICU beds were available, he said.

Nearly 2.7 million people in the state have received a COVID-19 vaccination; 73% of adults — 60% of all Kentuckians — have received at least one dose. Half the population is fully vaccinated. More than 4,800 people received a dose between Wednesday and Thursday.

Beshear, during his bi-weekly news conference Thursday, announced the state was launching a “media campaign” this fall and winter about the importance of the vaccine and the acute and long-term dangers of the virus. It will include voices of people who’ve been vaccinated and those who’ve lost a loved one to the virus.

It’ll also target Kentuckians under the age of 40 — the age groups that, more than any other, are currently driving spread in the commonwealth.

“We’re going to talk about the cost of being hospitalized,” Beshear said, “even when you have health care coverage, versus the cost of the vaccine, which is free.”

