2021 University of Kentucky salaries: What jobs, positions or departments pay better?

An aerial view of the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington. 2013 Herald-Leader file photo

About 1,480 workers at the University of Kentucky make salaries of $150,000 or higher, and about 3,120 make more than $100,000, according to a 2021 payroll database obtained in mid-April.

Not surprisingly, top earners — the largest annual salary was $1,156,405 — worked in UK Chandler Hospital and/or the College of Medicine, followed by athletics and university administration. That group also included deans.

About 15 professors in a smattering of colleges were among the top 500 earners with annual salaries of $261,880 to $352,000. About 10 of those were in the College of Business and Economics.

