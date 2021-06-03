Searchable Databases

2021 University of Kentucky salaries: What jobs, positions or departments pay better?

An aerial view of the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington.
An aerial view of the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington. Faron Collins 2013 Herald-Leader file photo

About 1,480 workers at the University of Kentucky make salaries of $150,000 or higher, and about 3,120 make more than $100,000, according to a 2021 payroll database obtained in mid-April.

You can look up salary, college and employee information for more than 22,700 full- and part-time or temporary workers below.

Not surprisingly, top earners — the largest annual salary was $1,156,405 — worked in UK Chandler Hospital and/or the College of Medicine, followed by athletics and university administration. That group also included deans.

About 15 professors in a smattering of colleges were among the top 500 earners with annual salaries of $261,880 to $352,000. About 10 of those were in the College of Business and Economics.

