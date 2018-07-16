Eagles quarterback, Central Kentucky native marry in lakeside ceremony

After announcing their Kentucky engagement earlier this year, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Lexington-area native Maddie Oberg were married over the weekend.
The two were married Sunday at a lakeside ceremony in Bucks County, Pa. The wedding was viewed by several boaters on Lake Nockamixon. After the vows were exchanged, one woman said she heard a man in a nearby kayak do the Eagles chant, according to the Associated Press.
“Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend!” Wentz said on Twitter Monday. “It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife #WentzUponATime.”
Some of Wentz’s teammates attended the wedding Sunday, including tight end Zach Ertz.
Wentz and Oberg announced their engagement at Versailles’ CastlePost, also known as the Kentucky Castle, just after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory in February.
