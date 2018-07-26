Woodland Park, famous for its art fair, gets its own arty sign

Mike Frasca, in collaboration with his wife, Zoe Strecker, has installed a new piece of artwork at the entrance to Woodland Park in Lexington.
The piece, which is made of steel and pottery, stands near the intersection of East High Street and Kentucky Avenue.
Frasca said prefers to complete his pieces in the studio, but the large size of this sign required him to put the final touches to the sign on location.
The piece is meant to reflect the city and the park, with the lettering that spells Woodland Park representing tree branches and muscle forms. The piece, which has been tarped since Tuesday to allow the recently applied caulk to dry, should be uncovered sometime this week.
