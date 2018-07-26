Woodland Park, famous for its art fair, gets its own arty sign

Mike Frasca, in collaboration with his wife Zoe Strecker, installed a new piece of artwork in the form of an artistic sign at the entrance to Woodland Park. The piece, which is made of steel and pottery, stands near the intersection of East High Street and Kentucky Avenue. Normally Frasca prefers to complete his pieces in the studio but the large size required him to put the final touches to the sign on location. The piece is meant to reflect the city and the park with the lettering that spells Woodland Park representing tree branches and muscle forms. Frasca said he hopes to finish the piece Tuesday afternoon and will cover it up for a couple of days until the caulk he applied today has a chance to dry completely. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com