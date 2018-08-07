Traffic advisory: I-75 roadwork means lane closures in two spots this week.

Lanes of Interstate 75 in Scott County and at the Fayette and Madison county line will be temporarily shut down this week for repairs.
The I-75 Clays Ferry Bridge, which crosses the Kentucky River between Fayette and Madison counties, is due for routine bridge deck repair work, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The right northbound lane is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Starting Tuesday in Scott County, north and southbound I-75 will both be down to one lane between mile markers 133 and 135, south of the Sadieville exit (mile marker 136), according to the transportation cabinet. The closure is expected to last through Saturday, Aug. 11.
The Scott County closures are for asphalt repair.
