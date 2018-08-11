Who’s the Fastest Kid in Town? This girl, for the second year in a row.

Ayanna Darrington plays basketball, soccer and volleyball, but it was her track performance that set her apart Saturday night.
For the second year in a row, the Lexington 12-year-old won the Fastest Kid in Town race.
She said it felt “awesome.”
Darrington, who participates in track and field at Lexington Traditional Magnet School, also was the girls’ division winner two years ago.
Jayden Channer, 11, was the second-place finisher and Fastest Boy in Town for 2018.
He said he was more nervous before the start of the race than he is about starting sixth grade at Edythe J. Hayes Middle School next week.
About 225 children between ages 3 and 12 competed in the Fastest Kid in Town race, which is part of A Midsummer Night’s Run.
At the finish line, crowds of parents held their cell phones high to capture the moment for posterity.
“It’s just fun family time out,” said Kristen Pickett, whose 8-year-old son Mason and 4-year-old daughter Caroline, who was dressed as Wonder Woman, ran in the Fastest Kid races.
More than 3,000 people from 19 states preregistered for Saturday evening’s activities, which also include a 5k and 1-mile run/walk. Those events were combined this year because of a round of strong thunderstorms that delayed the start time until 8:30 p.m. .
A Midsummer Night’s Run was organized this year by the nonprofit Bluegrass Sports Commission, which recently helped manage the Barbasol Championship and Bluegrass State Games.
The commission took over operation of the event from Baptist Health, which had sponsored it for the past 33 years.
Brian Miller, president and CEO of the sports commission, said A Midsummer Night’s Run is a much-loved “family event that we just didn’t want to see come to an end.”
“We hope it’s downtown for another 34 years,” he said.
Former University of Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen helped host the event, telling the 4-year-olds to “get ready, I’m gonna beat you all, too!”
Searchable results from A Midsummer Night’s Run are online at RaceRise.com.
