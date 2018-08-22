Central Kentucky crash kills 52-year-old Amish buggy driver. SUV driver charged.

A 52-year-old Amish man was killed after he was thrown from a horse-drawn carriage hit from behind on Ky. 39 near Crab Orchard, according to police and media reports.
Bruce Troyer of Crab Orchard died at the scene, according to police.
Mary Carter, 64, of Crab Orchard faces one count of driving under the influence, according to police and the Lincoln County jail website.
She was driving a silver 2005 Ford Expedition north when she hit Troyer from behind about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said..
