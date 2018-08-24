Giant consignment sale celebrates 25th year. Shoppers aren’t the only ones who benefit.

When a shopper first walks into the Lil’ Lambs Closet consignment sale at Centenary United Methodist Church they encounter an organized expanse of all things kid related, from high chairs and strollers to toys and junior apparel.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Lil’ Lambs Closet will present its fall sale through noon Saturday with approximately 300 sellers offering more than 40,000 items, filling two gyms and two fellowship halls.
“It’s really fun to see anybody who’s never been to this sale walk in and see it. They look like they’re at Disney World. Their eyes just get really, really big,” said Virginia Fairchild, spokeswoman for the sale.
A committee of 30 moms, active members at Centenary, present the sale twice a year, in the spring and fall, as a way to assist women and children.
Since 1993 the program has donated $1,453,667, now averaging close to $75,000 a year, to women’s and children’s ministries in Lexington, Kentucky, and the globe.
Sellers keep 70 percent of the profits, while the church gets 30 percent and once expenses are paid, the committee gives it all away. Proceeds go to church programs for children, cleft palate surgeries of children in orphanages in China, and assistance for unwed mothers, to name a few.
Fairchild, who has been on the committee for 18 years, believes that Lil’ Lambs was one of the first big church consignment sales in the area. It now serves as a model for other churches looking to start similar events.
When the last of shoppers has left on Saturday, the final day of the fall sale, volunteers will dismantle the displays of apparel and accessories.
“The sale ends at noon, we’ll have it all broken down and everybody will have their stuff picked up. All checks will be written to the sellers and we’ll be ready for church the next morning,” Fairchild said.
If you go
What: Lil’ Lambs Closet consignment sale
When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday
Where: Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Road
Information: Lillambscloset.com
Comments