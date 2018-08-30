Many customers in Central Kentucky will see lower water bills soon. Here’s why.

Customers of Kentucky American Water are about to see their water bill drop, according to the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
On Thursday, the commission announced that the average residential customer, who uses about 4,000 gallons of water a month, will soon see monthly savings of about $3.84.
After federal corporate income tax rates were lowered from 35 percent to 21 percent, Kentucky American Water began tracking their immediate savings from the tax reduction, according to the commission. The rate reduction announced Thursday takes into account only the immediate savings from the tax rate change, and the commission said further impacts of the tax law will be taken into account “at a later date.”
The new rates will continue until the water company’s next rate adjustment case or until the commission sets new rates to take effect after June 30, 2019, according to Thursday’s announcement.
While residential customers will continue to see the same monthly customer charges, which is currently $12.49, the cost per 1,000 gallons of water will drop from $6.02 to $5.06, according to the announcement.
Kentucky American Water serves about 131,000 customers in ten counties.
