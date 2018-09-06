A roller coaster, virtual reality and more. Visit Lexington’s new indoor theme park.

The Malibu Jack’s family fun center on Nicholasville Road will hold its grand opening this Friday and Saturday. The indoor theme park will celebrate this weekend by hosting live music, a UK game-watching party and a number of giveaways, including a $500 Malibu Jack’s gift card.
The entertainment complex, which moved from its previous location on Blake James Drive, is in the former Kmart store at 2520 Nicholasville Road, and will add eight new attractions including 16 bowling lanes, mini roller coaster, state fair-type rides, a virtual reality game and a “Bounce Beach” playground for kids 10 and under.
They will join mini golf, go-karts, laser tag and other options that Malibu Jack’s had at its previous location.
