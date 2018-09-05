50 years overdue: Georgia man returns Lexington public library book

“The United States in World War I” was checked out from the Lexington Public Library in 1968.
On Tuesday, 50 years later, the book was returned via the United States Postal Service it to the library’s Tates Creek branch on Walden Drive.
“50 years pass (sic) due. Checked out in 1968. Sorry. Dale H.,” said the note with the book.
The book was returned in apparently good condition, and was posted with a return address from a leafy Cape Cod home in Marietta, Georgia. (Thanks, Google.)
So, Dale H., if you wonder how your return was received, here’s how it went.
Tates Creek branch manager Elliot Appelbaum, said the long-delayed return is not as uncommon as you might think. Fifty years is kind of notable in the library sluggard department, though.
“We get packages, returns all the time,”Appelbaum said. “People go out of town, they forget, they move.”
So what could a 50-year library fine cost mystery man Dale H.?
Library fines are 15 cents a day per volume and cap at $6.75. After that, the user account would be charged the publisher price for the book. Fines can sometimes be “read off” if the patron reads while in the library. But the library has no plans to fine Dale H.
“We welcome returns at any point,” Appelbaum said. “It’s a bit unusual for something that old to be returned to us.“
The book may have a special place in the Tates Creek branch — “my office, most likely,” Applebaum said — where patrons can come take a look at one of the most overdue books since TV’s Jerry Seinfeld and George Costanza forgot to return that naughty Henry Miller volume and were pursued by the “library police.”
Fines notwithstanding, “We want people to come back to the library. We still value our customers.”
So never you mind about what Thomas Wolfe said, Dale H. of Marietta, Georgia: You can go home again. Your library still welcomes you.
