Lexington honors 911 victims

By Ron Garrison

September 11, 2018 12:00 PM

New York City police and firefighters, lost in the 911 attacks, were honored Tuesday morning with a wreath laying at the Lexington police and firefighters memorials in Phoenix Park. Retired Lexington Firefighter C.A. Shelley read his poem “The Day the Towers Fell” to conclude the ceremony.

At the same time the University of Kentucky’s Army and Air Force ROTC held their annual memorial in front of the administration building with the placement of nearly 3,000 flags representing the victims of the 911 attack followed by the reading of their names.

