Berea cafe employee tests positive for Hepatitis A

An employee at the Kentucky Artisan Center Cafe and Grill in Berea has tested positive for Hepatitis A.

A release from the center said the temporary employee told management they felt ill on December 11. On December 14, the center received confirmation that the employee had tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The cafe has been working with the Kentucky Department of Public Health in following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for a disinfection for its food facilities, according to the release.

Six of the eight cafe and grill employees have reported receiving the Hepatitis A vaccination, according to the release.